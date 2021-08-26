Schools dismissing early Thursday as heat wave continues

Temperatures are expected to be high Thursday, with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

It's the first week of school for many West Michigan students, and so far the kiddos have had to brave a whole lot of heat.

West Michigan is in the middle of a heat wave, and schools are once again dismissing students early Thursday due to the weather. So far, schools in Kent, Ottawa, Allegan and Montcalm counties have called half days.

The full list of schools closing early can be found here.

School officials can report a closing or delay here.

