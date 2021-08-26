Schools put on lockdown Thursday morning after man brandishes handgun in Kentwood

Police located the man and he was taken into custody.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police say a man brandishing a handgun resulted in the lockdown of several schools Thursday in Kentwood.

The incident began around 7:10 a.m. when Kentwood Police units responded to a weapons complaint. Police say a man was brandishing a handgun inside a vehicle near 52nd and Eastern Avenue.

An officer located a vehicle that matched the description near the 5300 block of Kelloggwoods Drive SE. When the officer approached the vehicle, a man fled on foot. At this point, local schools were notified and put on lockdown.

Police later located the suspect, a man in his 30s, near Kelekent SE. He was taken into custody. Police also found a handgun in a nearby area.

