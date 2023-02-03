Schurr headed to trial after judge dismisses motion to quash

Schurr's attorneys filed the motion to quash in January, which would have dismissed the second-degree murder charge for the death of Patrick Lyoya.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Grand Rapids Police officer Christopher Schurr will face trial in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya after the motion to quash was dismissed.

Judge Christina Elmore heard the motion Friday morning, which was filed by Schurr's attorneys in January. The motion to quash would have dismissed the murder charge brought against Schurr.

Schurr is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya back on April 4, 2022. Schurr was captured on cellphone video shooting Lyoya in the back of the head following a traffic stop.

Schurr's defense argued that Michigan law permitted him to use deadly force against Lyoya, who was fleeing.

Schurr's attorneys may file for leave to appeal the decision, which could delay the trial. It is currently set to begin on March 13.

Schurr did not attend the Friday hearing.

Schurr's attorneys previously tried to convince Judge Nicholas Ayoub to dismiss the case, but the judge instead bound over the case to Circuit Court to face a jury.

This appeal is something Kent County Prosecutor Chis Becker expected, and he filed documents to dismiss the motion to quash on Jan. 24.

Judge Elmore told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that livestreaming the hearing was not permitted. The full hearing can be watched on the 13 ON YOUR SIDE YouTube channel.

