SPARTA, Mich. — If you're ready for fall, we've got some good news Monday morning.

Schwallier's County Basket in Sparta just announced they have opened for the season. According to their Facebook post, there are fresh donuts and ripe raspberries for picking -- as well as Ginger Gold and Zestar! apples for u-pick.

Schwallier's will be open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until after Labor Day.

Schwallier's Country Basket It's time! Schwallier's Country Basket will be opening on MONDAY, Au... gust 19 for a new season of fun, family, friends, food and fall! We're kicking things off with our freshly made donuts and Ginger Gold and Zestar! apples ready for picking!

