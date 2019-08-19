SPARTA, Mich. — If you're ready for fall, we've got some good news Monday morning.
Schwallier's County Basket in Sparta just announced they have opened for the season. According to their Facebook post, there are fresh donuts and ripe raspberries for picking -- as well as Ginger Gold and Zestar! apples for u-pick.
Schwallier's will be open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until after Labor Day.
