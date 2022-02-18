Reeths Puffer Central teacher awarded Elementary Science Teacher of the Year

MSTA awards Elementary Teacher of the Year to Rebecca Sandee of Central Elementary

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Every year since 1952, MSTA has selected six teachers to be awarded Teacher of the Year for their outstanding work. Out of 90,000 teachers in the state of Michigan, only six teachers are selected for this prestigious recognition.

This year, MSTA awarded Elementary Teacher of the Year to Rebecca Sandee of Central Elementary School for her excellent teaching. Central Elementary put on their first pep assembly in three years to award this incredible teacher and her efforts towards STEM education.

Rebecca Sandee is a 15-year teacher with a passion for science education. Her lesson plans are aimed towards hands-on activities and adventures that will have students loving science.

Congratulations!

