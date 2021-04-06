More than $100,000 has been donated to the non-profit organization to continue their concerts and work with music and scholarship programs.

The Scottville Clown Band is touring again after more than a year of silence because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And to start off the summer season, the group of funny and talented musicians held a special performance in Muskegon.

Members of the band were not just worried about losing another season to the pandemic. The non-profit organization was also concerned they would have to suspend the work they do for their music and scholarship programs, lose their bus and more.

That's where fans from not only West Michigan, but from across the country, stepped in with donations.

"It's very, very touching," says trombone player George Wilson. "It's still coming in and trickling it. It has gotten to six figures, so a little over $100,000 last time we counted."

The free concert Tuesday night was a thank you to the community for helping keep the band's mission and friendships alive.

"We're really excited, as you can see there's camaraderie and fun," trombone player David Ladd says.

This is the band's 119th season and they hope to go on for 119 more.

"We have a legacy that we like to keep going," Wilson says. "A reputation that we have a lot of fun, do good things and entertain the crowds."

The band is playing multiple performances this summer.

