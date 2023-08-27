Scottville Clown Band coming to Fruitport's Dancing into Sunset

Coming back this year were plenty of favorites from past summers, including the August 29 guests, the Scottville Clown Band.

FRUITPORT, Mich. — On August 29 Fruitport's Dancing into Sunset will take place for the last time this season, hosting the Scottville Clown Band for the third year in a row.

Dancing into Sunset is a free community event, starting at 7 p.m. it is a night full of laughs and dances.

The event will also have a free maroon shuttle trolley and four local vendors, Carlson’s Hot Almonds, Cookie Joy, Dodger’s Doggies and Smoke N Ashes BBQ. This is the seventh season of Dancing into Sunset, the concert series hosts a summer of "great bands, energetic dancers, and lively crowds," according to the event's media manager Kate Holtrop.

Coming back this year were plenty of favorites from past summers, including the August 29 guests, the Scottville Clown Band.

While parking for the event is usually in the Storage Group's parking lot, with the size of the Scottville Clown band that lot will be reserved for band members. Event guests are encouraged to park at the Fruitport high school where the shuttle service will bring people to the park starting at 5:00pm and run until 9:45pm.

There will be volunteers directing people towards the high school to park, as well as signs marking handicap parking behind the Band Shell.

In addition to the night’s events, the Red Harbor Transit Laker Loop Trolley will still be running its usual route, circling Spring Lake every hour with a stop at Pomona Park every 15 minutes past the hour. So, fans on the Laker Loop Route can also take advantage of this transportation opportunity.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.