Scouts, volunteers places flags on graves for Memorial Day

While the effort began with the Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts have become involved in recent years as well.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Veteran homes in Michigan got help from some scout troops and volunteers to honor fallen soldiers as more than 5,000 flags were placed on graves.

One event happened Friday at the cemetery for Michigan veterans at 3000 Monroe Avenue NE, Grand Rapids. Placing wreaths on graves has been a tradition for Michigan Veterans Homes for over 30 years.

While the effort began with the Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts have become involved in recent years as well.

Scouts are given instructions on how to properly honor the veterans buried at the cemetery. The process includes lacing a flag at the headstone and reciting the veterans name. Flags are delivered each year by the United Veterans Council of Kent County.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.