KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Rescue crews say two snowmobilers were out on Lincoln Lake, in northeastern Kent County, when one of them disappeared late Wednesday, Feb. 13.

According to family members, the victim is 29-year-old Joe Brown. First responders were able to save the other snowmobiler, who called 911 around 10:25 p.m. after finding himself on unstable ice. He said his friend had vanished.

It's believed the missing snowmobiler went into open water. Firefighters say Lincoln Lake does not freeze over as well as some other inland lakes in the area.

Cannon Township crews provided a hovercraft to search the area and the Kent County Sheriff's Department deployed a drone with an infrared camera, but they did not find anything.

The search was suspended and is expected to resume at daylight Thursday. The sheriff's department is not yet releasing the name of the victim but did confirm he is a 29-year-old man from the Spencer Township Area.

