Search continues on Round Lake for man who officers believe drowned

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — A 47-year-old man is presumed to have drowned Saturday evening at Round Lake in Mason County.

At 7:07 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to the lake for a reported subject who jumped from a moving pontoon boat and did not surface.

Rescuers searched the lake until 2 a.m. Sunday morning but were unsuccessful.

The subject is Nathan Troy Munsey from Goodrich. He is presumed to have drowned after he reportedly jumped from a moving pontoon boat that was returning to shore following an afternoon of boating.

Searchers are back on the lake Sunday morning and, weather permitting, will resume the search.

Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies, MCSO Marine Patrol and Dive Team, Michigan State Police, Fountain Area Fire & Rescue, Mason County Emergency Management, Free Soil Fire, Hamlin Fire, Life EMS, DNR-Law Enforcement, Mason County VSU, and Ludington PD all responded to the call.

