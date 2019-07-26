LUDINGTON, Mich. — Search efforts have been suspended until tomorrow for the 38-year-old missing man who went missing at the mouth of the Sable River on Thursday, according to the Sheriff of Mason County's Office.

Emergency services made this decision to keep their crews safe as there are dangerous weather conditions.

Mason County MI Sheriff's Office BEACH HAZARD STATEMENT LAKESHORE HAZARD MESSAGE National Weath... er Service GRAND RAPIDS MI 343 AM EDT Fri Jul 26 2019 Mason-Oceana-Muskegon-Ottawa-Allegan- 343 AM EDT Fri Jul 26 2019 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Beach Hazards Statement...which is in effect from late tonight through Saturday evening.

Brian Hermann from Brighton was last seen about 100 yards south of the first swim buoy located north of the outlet around 3:13 p.m. Thursday.

The Ludington State Park beaches are open on Friday, but the Sable River outlet is closed until swimming conditions improve.

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement for Saturday. They are advising beachgoers against swimming in Lake Michigan because of high waves and strong currents.

Police services are urging people to use extreme caution when enjoying Lake Michigan this weekend.

Earlier this week, an 18-year-old was recovered from Lake Michigan near Ludington. Daniel McCarthy was tubing with seven other people on the Sable River when they were swept into the lake.

And on Thursday, July 19 a 14-year-old Ludington girl drowned at Stearns.

