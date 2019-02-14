KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Rescue crews say two snowmobilers were out on Lincoln Lake, in northeastern Kent County, when one of them disappeared late Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Rescue crews were able to save the other snowmobiler, who called 911 around 10:25 p.m. after finding himself on unstable ice. He said his friend vanished.

It's believed the missing snowmobiler went into open water. Firefighters say Lincoln Lake does not freeze over as well as some other inland lakes in the area.

Cannon Township crews provided a hovercraft to search the area and the Kent County Sheriff's Department deployed a drone with an infrared camera, but they did not find anything.

The search was suspended and is expected to resume during the daylight hours Thursday.

The missing man is a 29 year old from the Spencer Township area. His name is not being released at this time.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

