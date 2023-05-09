Family seeks help from the community after wounded horse got loose

A family from Rockford is searching for their horse, Babe, who escaped from a clinic as she was being treated for puncture wounds.

ADA, Mich. — A family from Rockford is asking for the community's help in finding their lost horse. They say Babe escaped from Classic Equine clinic in Ada, where she was being treated for puncture wounds and ran off into the woods after having a reaction to a medication.

"She was having a kind of seizure-like activity. The vet brought her out to put her in a better place if she decided to go down and slipped, and the horse bolted from there behind the clinic," said Autumn Holub, owner of the horse who she has has been in the family for three years, and is her daughter's riding horse in her high school equestrian team.

"She loves people. She loves attention. My daughter absolutely adores riding her."

Babe has puncture wounds with drain tubes that Holub says were still attached when she escaped from the clinic on Thursday.

"I'm really concerned that the fact that we haven't seen her, that she might be caught up on something in the woods or something like that. I don't know if she has injured herself anymore, or got caught on a tree and can't escape, or I mean, so many bad things could happen to a horse going through all of this," said Holub.

Holub also is thankful for the clinic's assistance in trying to find Babe.

"I don't blame the vet for any of this. It just was a freak accident."

Babe is described as a dark brown horse, with a light colored "star" on her forehead. Holub, along with her family and other volunteers have been searching the area by horse, four-wheeler, and by air, as one man offered to provide a ride in his air plane to search the area.

Holub, however, is concerned that Babe has not yet been seen with other horses in the area.

"They are very herd-orientated animals. So, they want to be with other horses, and she's going to want to be eating and with her friends. So it's very surprising that I haven't seen her with the amount of horses in that area that she hasn't been spotted at a different farm."

Their post has received more than 1,000 shares on Facebook, and Holub says she has received messages from over 100 people asking how they can help.

"It's astonishing. I mean, I never thought that so many people would reach out," said Holub.

Anyone has believes they have seen Babe or has any information can contact Classic Equine in Ada, or reach out to Holub through their post on Facebook.

