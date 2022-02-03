SeaWorld wants to buy Michigan’s Adventure and Cedar Point

According to a release, the proposal from SeaWorld was unsolicited.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — SeaWorld Entertainment has made an offer to purchase a handful of amusement parks, including Michigan’s Adventure and Cedar Point, according to leaders at Cedar Fair, L.P.

Cedar Fair is a world leader in owning and operating regional amusement and water parks. All in all, the company owns 17 parks and 11 hotel resorts across the country, including Michigan’s Adventure and Cedar Point.

According to a release, the proposal from SeaWorld was unsolicited and non-binding, meaning Cedar Fair unitholders do not need to take any action at this time.

Cedar Fair leaders said the “Board of Directors will carefully review and consider the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and its unitholders.”

Currently, SeaWorld Entertainment owns 12 U.S. theme parks including Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Williamsburg, and, of course, SeaWorld.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.