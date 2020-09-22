Second Lady Karen Pence to visit Holland, Grand Rapids Friday

Pence will headline an “Evangelicals for Trump” event and a “Women for Trump” event Friday, Sept. 25.

West Michigan will once again be a stop on the campaign trail this upcoming Friday, as Second Lady Karen Pence will be visiting Holland and Grand Rapids.

The Trump campaign announced Tuesday that Pence will headline an “Evangelicals for Trump” event and a “Women for Trump” event Friday, Sept. 25.

Pence will start her day at Baker Lofts Holland, where she will speak at the “Evangelicals for Trump” event. This is set to begin at 11 a.m.

The “Women for Trump” event is scheduled to take place in Grand Rapids at New Vintage Place. That is supposed to start at 12:30 p.m.

As a major swing state, Michigan has recently been a popular campaign stop.

Dr. Jill Biden, wife to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and former United States Second Lady, visited Grand Rapids and Battle Creek Sept. 15. Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris stopped by Flint and Detroit Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Meanwhile, both presidential candidates – President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden – stopped by Michigan the week of Sept. 6.

