Second open-heart program approved for Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A collaboration to expand cardiovascular services in West Michigan has taken a step forward with state regulators giving the go-ahead to launch a second open-heart surgery program for the Grand Rapids area – the largest market in the state with a single open-heart program.

The services would be provided through the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan, a proposed collaboration of Metro Health – University of Michigan Health, Mercy Health Saint Mary’s, and Mercy Health Muskegon.

The health systems have been working together for months on a plan to deepen clinical capabilities and broaden patient access and choice for high-quality cardiovascular care, said Peter Hahn, MD, MBA, president and CEO of Metro Health – University of Michigan Health.

“Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States,” Hahn said. “We owe it to our community to provide choice and options for the most advanced care, with access to the finest medical minds, sophisticated treatments and groundbreaking clinical trials.”

Services such as coronary artery bypass surgery, cardiac valve repair or replacement, and repair for birth defects of the heart would be provided through the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan.

The network partners are working to finalize the agreement over the next several months.

