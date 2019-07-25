GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids is driving into the future and there is no one behind the wheel.

Officials from nine Michigan companies, the City of Grand Rapids and State of Michigan kicked off the start of Autonomous Vehicles in Grand Rapids (AVGR) on Thursday morning at the David D. Hunting YMCA.

AVGR will test the city’s readiness to operate driverless, autonomous cars in the downtown area. During the announcement, AVGR also unveiled a preview of the vehicles and the route the vehicles will drive on.

Autonomous Vehicles in Grand Rapids will start rides July 26.

The cars can fit up to six passengers, including a human "fleet attendant" and the top speed is 25 miles-per-hour. They will operate Tuesdays thru Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Riding in a vehicle is free and there are 20 passenger stops on the 3.2 mile loop.

May Mobility,of Ann Arbor, is the company that will provide autonomous vehicles and technology for Grand Rapids.

The CEO of May Mobility told us the cars are safe and operate just like any other car.

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss was also in attendance Thursday and she spoke about the benefits the program would have on the community.

The cars are "clean and green" and Consumers Energy was part of the business collation that brought vehicles to Grand Rapids.

