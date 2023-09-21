x
Crash involving semi, camper and car causes lane closure on NB US-131

Credit: Michigan State Police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A crash involving multiple vehicles, including a semi truck and a camper, has caused part of northbound US-131 to be reduced to one lane.

While there are few details about the crash available at this time, Michigan State Police say no one was injured. A semi truck, camper and a car were all involved in the crash.

Northbound US-131 near Post Drive is down to one lane while crews clean up. Drivers are asked to use caution and slow down when driving through the area.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

