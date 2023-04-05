No one injured in crash involving 2 semis

Michigan State Police say a semi was attempting to exit when it lost control and jackknifed another semi.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No one was injured Wednesday in a crash involving two semi-trucks on northbound US-131.

The crash happened near the 76th Street exit. Michigan State Police say a semi was attempting to exit when it lost control and jackknifed, hitting another semi.

The left lane was closed for about an hour, but has since reopened.

