Semi driver makes it out safely after truck catches fire on I-96

Michigan State Police troopers responded to the incident around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday on westbound I-96 near 36th Street.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A semi-truck driver was uninjured after his truck caught fire on the highway Wednesday afternoon.

The driver was able to make it out of the truck safely before it became engulfed in flames.

The right lane of I-96 was shutdown while crews cleaned up, but left lane traffic remained open.

