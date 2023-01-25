x
Semi driver makes it out safely after truck catches fire on I-96

Michigan State Police troopers responded to the incident around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday on westbound I-96 near 36th Street.
Credit: MSP

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A semi-truck driver was uninjured after his truck caught fire on the highway Wednesday afternoon.

Michigan State Police troopers responded tot he incident around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday on westbound I-96 near 36th Street.

The driver was able to make it out of the truck safely before it became engulfed in flames. 

Credit: MSP

The right lane of I-96 was shutdown while crews cleaned up, but left lane traffic remained open.

