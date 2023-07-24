Allegan County Sheriff: Semi driver disregards flashing railroad crossing lights, hit by oncoming train

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office said a train struck the semi, throwing its driver from the cab. The 27-year-old Minnesota man only suffered minor injuries.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A 27-year-old semi-driver from Minnesota suffered only minor injuries after a train struck his truck Monday morning in Fillmore Township.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office said around 10 a.m., emergency crews rushed to the area of 56th Street and 141st Ave to reports of a crash involving a semi and a train.

Once crews made it to the scene, they discovered the semi driver had been ejected from his truck, suffering minor injuries.

Detectives believe the driver was headed east on 141st Ave when he crossed the railroad tracks into the path of a northbound train.

Investigators believe the semi driver disregarded the flashing red lights at the crossing.

The Graafschap Fire Department and Holland AMR also responded to the scene.

