x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Semi leaves Ottawa Co. road, overturns

The driver was minorly injured in the crash.
Credit: 13 On Your Side

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A semi-truck left the road, hit trees and overturned in Olive Township Friday night, the Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say a 62-year-old woman from Moreno, California was driving southbound on US-31 near Van Buren Street in a Kenworth Freightliner when she left the road to the right around 9:12 p.m. The semi went into a ditch and fell on its side.

The woman was minorly injured in the crash.

Southbound US-31 was closed while crews pulled the truck from the ditch. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office. 

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Property taxes on the rise this year, more than in decades

Before You Leave, Check This Out