Semi leaves Ottawa Co. road, overturns

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A semi-truck left the road, hit trees and overturned in Olive Township Friday night, the Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say a 62-year-old woman from Moreno, California was driving southbound on US-31 near Van Buren Street in a Kenworth Freightliner when she left the road to the right around 9:12 p.m. The semi went into a ditch and fell on its side.

The woman was minorly injured in the crash.

Southbound US-31 was closed while crews pulled the truck from the ditch.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

