Semi hauling 80,000 pounds of calcium chloride overturns

Michigan State Police said the semi driver wasn't hurt, but you're asked to avoid the area of Maple Island Road near Michillinda as cleanup continues.

MUSKEGON, Mich — First responders are cleaning up a mess in Muskegon County after a semi overturned into the ditch Friday morning.

The Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post said troopers responded to the scene of a semi rollover crash on Maple Island Road near Michillinda.

The semi was hauling about 80,000 pounds of calcium chloride.

Calcium chloride is a compound similar to salt that is often used as a firming agent in foods.

The driver wasn't hurt, authorities said, but drivers are asked to avoid the area while cleanup continues.

