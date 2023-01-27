Semi hauling 80,000 pounds of calcium chloride overturns

MUSKEGON, Mich — First responders are cleaning up a mess in Muskegon County after a semi overturned into the ditch Friday morning.
The Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post said troopers responded to the scene of a semi rollover crash on Maple Island Road near Michillinda.
The semi was hauling about 80,000 pounds of calcium chloride.
Calcium chloride is a compound similar to salt that is often used as a firming agent in foods.
The driver wasn't hurt, authorities said, but drivers are asked to avoid the area while cleanup continues.
