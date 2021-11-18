x
Semi rollover causes traffic backups on EB I-196 near Lake Michigan Drive

Michigan State Police and other first responders are working to right a semi that overturned in Kent County.
Motorists should expect traffic delays on I-196 at the Lake Michigan Drive exit Thursday morning due to a semi rollover accident. 

The wreck happened just before 11:30 a.m. 

Michigan State Police, other first responders and a wrecker team are working to clean up the scene. 

Lane closures are in effect for the time being. 

