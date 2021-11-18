Semi rollover causes traffic backups on EB I-196 near Lake Michigan Drive

Motorists should expect traffic delays on I-196 at the Lake Michigan Drive exit Thursday morning due to a semi rollover accident.
The wreck happened just before 11:30 a.m.
Michigan State Police, other first responders and a wrecker team are working to clean up the scene.
Lane closures are in effect for the time being.
