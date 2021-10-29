Semi stuck on railroad tracks in Grand Rapids

All railroad crossings are blocked from Century to Grandville to Godfrey.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A semi-truck got stuck on railroad tracks Friday afternoon in Grand Rapids Friday afternoon.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the truck is stuck on tracks around the 100 block of Graham SW. Workers are currently attempting to move the vehicle.

Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area. All railroad crossings are blocked from Century to Grandville to Godfrey.

