Semi tips over after being hit by pickup truck, 1 injured

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 67-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after the semi truck he was driving was hit by a pickup truck in Jamestown Township.

Police say the crash happened Monday afternoon just before 4 p.m. An 18-year-old man from Hudsonville was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck southbound on 32nd Avenue and stopped at a stop sign facing Adams Street. Police say the pickup driver then pulled into the intersection and collided with a semi truck that was hauling doubles carrying gravel.

The impact caused the semi to leave the roadway and land driver's side down in a ditch, according to police. The driver was pinned inside the vehicle. After being extricated by emergency personnel, the driver was flown to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the cleanup is extensive and that the intersection will be closed while the semi is recovered from the ditch.

The crash is still under investigation. Alcohol, drugs and speed are not believed to be factors.

