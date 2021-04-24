x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

Semi-truck and Car Crash: No one injured

Deputies do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE
Early Saturday morning deputies with Kent County responded to a crash between a car and a semi on 28th Street and Patterson. No one was injured.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County Deputies and Kentwood Police responded to a crash at the intersection of 28th Street and Patterson just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

A car collided with a semi-truck partially blocking the intersection. Crews worked to quickly clear the way for traffic, removing the car from the intersection by 6:30 a.m.

Deputies say no one was hurt and they don't believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.