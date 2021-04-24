Semi-truck and Car Crash: No one injured

Deputies do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County Deputies and Kentwood Police responded to a crash at the intersection of 28th Street and Patterson just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

A car collided with a semi-truck partially blocking the intersection. Crews worked to quickly clear the way for traffic, removing the car from the intersection by 6:30 a.m.

Deputies say no one was hurt and they don't believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

