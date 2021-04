The intersection of Chicago Drive and 64th Avenue is closed.

ZEELAND, Mich. — A semi-truck collided with a train Monday morning in Zeeland Township, Ottawa County Central Dispatched confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

The incident happened at around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Chicago Drive and 64th Avenue. The intersection is currently shut down.

Dispatch said there is believed to be minor injuries, but it’s unclear how many people were hurt.

*This is a developing story. Check back for updates.