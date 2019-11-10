NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — A truck driver whose semi-truck was registered with a Byron Center trucking company died after it caught on fire on Interstate-94 in New Buffalo Township.

The crash happened Friday around 8:55 a.m. Witnesses told the Berrien County Sheriff's Office the semitrailer hit a guardrail and ran off the road into a tree. When deputies arrived to the scene, the truck was engulfed in flames.

The driver was the only one in the truck. Police found the driver dead inside the truck. An autopsy will be conducted at Western Michigan University's Homer Stryker School of Medicine.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the cause of the crash.

"It is unknown at this time, if the driver suffered some type of mechanical issue or possible a medical emergency causing him to run off the roadway," a press release said.

Officials aren’t releasing the driver’s name and hometown until they notify the family.

The truck was transporting clothes for Meijer to Wisconsin and was registered to Nationwide Truck Brokers in Byron Center.

