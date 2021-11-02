Deputies warn that the dense fog this morning may cause additional issues and to please drive with caution.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Two southbound lanes on I-95 are closed after a semi-truck carrying beer crashed in St. Johns County Thursday morning.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred at Mile Marker 305, near the Marineland Exit.

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene and handling the crash. At this time there is no word on injuries.

The truck was carrying hundreds of cases of Michelob ULTRA, which can be seen splayed all over the highway in a photo posted by the sheriff's office.

Deputies warn that the dense fog this morning may cause additional issues and to please drive with caution as first responder work to clear the scene.