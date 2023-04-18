MSP: Semi slides off exit ramp due to slippery conditions

Icy conditions have caused more than a dozen overnight crashes in Kent County, authorities say.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No one was injured after a semi slid off an exit ramp in Kent County early Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police say the slide-off happened around 2 a.m. A semi traveling westbound on I-96 attempted to take the M-6 exit ramp when it slid off due to icy conditions.

Grand Rapids troopers say no one was injured.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and stay alert on wet or shiny pavement Tuesday morning. In Kent County, more than a dozen crashes were reported overnight.

Rain on Monday coated the roads in moisture and temperatures dipped below freezing overnight, contributing to the slippery conditions.

The Kent County Road Commission has crews working to salt roads, bridge decks and overpasses.

Authorities say no one was seriously injured in any of the overnight crashes.

