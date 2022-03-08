Muskegon County casino proposal deadline looms, GOP State Senator asking Gov. Whitmer to approve

The deadline for Gov. Whitmer to approve the project is June 16, 2022.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — State Sen. Jon Bumstead renewed his call on Monday for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to approve the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians’ Muskegon County casino project.

The project to construct a casino on the site of the former Great Lake’s Downs Race Track near Fruitport was originally proposed more than 12 years ago.

The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians had gained federal approval for the project in December of 2020 and a deadline for Gov. Whitmer to either approve or reject the project was set for Dec. 16, 2021.

As the deadline approached, Whitmer filed for a one-time six-month extension to the approval deadline, which was granted. The new deadline for approval is June 16, 2022.

Since the project was approved by the federal government, Gov. Whitmer has made no statements supporting or opposing the project.

Now, Sen. Bumstead (R-Newaygo) is asking the governor to make a decision on the project.

“The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians’ casino is a major job-creating project that will attract visitors to the region,” said Bumstead.

“Estimates indicate the project will create 1,500 construction jobs and 1,500 high-paying full-time jobs, and upon completion attract 1.8 million visitors and generate $15 million in tax revenue for the state and millions more for local governments. There’s nothing holding the governor back from saying yes — the project is shovel-ready. Approving the casino sends the message that Muskegon matters, and we’re open for business.”

If built it would be the tribe's second casino. It already operates the Little River Casino just north of Manistee.

“I’ve been a constant supporter of the casino, because it’s a win for Muskegon, for West Michigan and for the entire state,” Bumstead said. “I’m calling on the governor to stop the delay and approve the Muskegon casino project today.”

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to Gov. Whitmer's office about the renewed call on the casino approval and they replied, "We are still reviewing."

If the project is approved, the casino will cost an estimated $180 million and feature 1,700 slot machines, 35 table games and a 220-room hotel.

