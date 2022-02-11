WATCH LIVE: Sen. Ted Cruz joins District 3 candidate John Gibbs in Grand Rapids rally ahead of midterm election

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is traveling across the country to rally support for conservatives. Republican congressional candidate Gibbs faces Democrat Hillary Scholten.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a last push to invigorate voters ahead of the midterm elections, Texas Senator Ted Cruz is rallying with Republican congressional candidate John Gibbs in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon.

John Gibbs is a Trump-backed candidate for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District. He ousted Republican Congressman Peter Meijer in the primary and faces Democrat Hillary Scholten for the seat on Nov. 8.

The rally, organized by the Truth and Courage PAC, is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at Noto's in Grand Rapids.

Gibbs has faced controversy concerning old university blog posts he wrote where he challenged women's suffrage.

"It was nothing more than a college kid being over the top to get a reaction," John Gibbs said about the Stanford University blog post he made 22 years ago.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.