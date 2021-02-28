Sen. Winnie Brinks to join Kent County Health Department for virtual COVID-19 vaccine update

The doctors will answer commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County Health Department officials will join Grand Rapids State Senator Winnie Brinks Monday for a COVID-19 vaccine update.

The virtual town hall is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will feature Dr. Adam London of the Kent County Health Department and Dr. Hyung Kim with Mercy Health Saint Mary’s. The doctors will answer commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The town hall will be held via zoom and will be streamed live both on our website and on our Facebook page.

