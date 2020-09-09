Senate leader: Absentee ballot processing bill still alive

Shirkey says it wouldn't surprise him to see lawmakers change the law before November's election and evaluate it after.

LANSING, Mich. — A legislative leader says a bill that would let Michigan clerks start processing absentee ballots the day before Election Day isn't dead.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey told The Associated Press that the August primary proved the legitimacy of some concerns that officials won't be able to quickly handle a surge of mailed-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislation has been on hold in the Senate since May. Shirkey says it wouldn't surprise him to see lawmakers change the law before November's election and evaluate it after.

He says the Senate is seriously considering the bill.