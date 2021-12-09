Send a card to a veteran this holiday season

Event organizers say the "Make a Veteran Smile" campaign may be the only holiday messages veterans receive during the holidays.

The "Make a Veteran Smile" campaign is asking people to send a card or letter to West Michigan veterans this holiday season.

“The members are always excited to receive cards or letters especially when the sender shares a little about themselves or their family,” said Tiffany Carr, community engagement coordinator for Michigan Veteran Homes. “For some of our members who do not have close friends or family, this might be the only message they receive around the holidays.”

Cards can be addressed to ATTN: Make a Vet Smile and mailed to the following addresses:

Michigan Veteran Homes at Chesterfield Township at 47901 Sugarbush Rd., Chesterfield Township, MI 48047

at 47901 Sugarbush Rd., Chesterfield Township, MI 48047 Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids at 3000 Monroe Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 49505

at 3000 Monroe Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 49505 Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti at 425 Fisher St., Marquette, MI 49855

“Some of the local holiday functions members would attend have been suspended due to the pandemic and that can lead to feelings of isolation around the holidays,” said Rebecca Smit, activity department manager for Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids. “Sending a card is another way our communities and advocates can show support for veteran members.”

