Senior Serenade: Free concerts planned for retirement community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Residents at Beacon Hill have the opportunity to enjoy live, outdoor concerts beneath their balconies this week. The concerts, which were put together by the Educational Foundation of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving West Michigan, will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The first concert will feature artist John Nowak, who is a Michigan musician and a member of the nationally-touring band Desmond Jones. When not with the band, Nowak does solo shows on guitar and piano.

The second concert will feature Grand Rapids native Scott Veenstra. He plays a variety of genres including soul, jazz, rock and blues.

While the concerts are providing entertainment for the residents, they will also be beneficial for the performers, as performance opportunities have decreased due to COVID-19.

"It is important for us to find ways to help small businesses in these trying times," said president of BBB Serving West Michigan Phil Catlett. "This program helps us connect musicians who need work and income, with facilities like Beacon Hill, whose residents have been shut-in due to the pandemic."

