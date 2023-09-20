$15 million millage to support services for seniors in Kent Co.

The millage will benefit 32 agencies and 48 services to help seniors remain independent, including through meal delivery, transportation, in-home services and more.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Board of Commissioners has approved a millage that will allocate more than $15 million to benefit seniors.

The Kent County Senior Millage (KCSM) will benefit 32 agencies and 48 services in Kent County to help seniors remain independent, including through meal delivery, transportation, in-home services and more.

The millage was approved by the board last week and will go into effect in the 2024 fiscal year. It was first approved by voters in August 2022.

Any Kent County residents who are 60 years old or older are eligible to participate in a program funded by the KCSM. In some cases, co-payments may be required.

As an addition to the millage this year, the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan will partner with the Hispanic Center of West Michigan to better support seniors in the Latino community.

"Together, we will provide tailored outreach and assistance that will enhance the quality of life for our beloved community members, and we look forward to the positive impact it will bring to their lives," said Evelyn Esparza Gonzalez, executive director of the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan.

The review committee for the KCSM began meeting in May to hear funding requests, review proposals and determine the funding needed to support the services.

"Ultimately, we want to ensure that the services funded through the millage are designed to support older adults as they age," said Vice President of Contract Services Cassie Caple. "Each year we consider how these services come together as a comprehensive system; eliminating gaps in care, coming alongside caregivers, and allowing seniors to stay engaged in their communities."

The KCSM was first started to support senior services in 1999.

You can learn more at www.aaawm.org/kcsm.

