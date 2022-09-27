Event to offer free tablets, tech help for West Michigan seniors

Seniors can get one-on-one assistance with phones, laptops and tablets at Tuesday's event. There will also be a limited number of free tablets.

SCOTTVILLE, Mich. — An event Tuesday morning in Scottville is aimed at helping seniors get better acquainted with technology.

The Scottville Area Senior Center is hosting a tech event offering one-on-one assistance with phones, laptops and tablets.

The event is sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan, which is also providing a limited number of free tablets for participants to take home with them.

“I need all the learning I can get to try to bring myself up to date with technology,” said Dawn Boardman, a West Michigan resident who will be attending the tech event.

The Area Agency on Aging will be providing free tablets for participants to take home with them if they don’t have any other type of electronic device.

“I’d love to learn how to use the tablet and be able to see an actual roadmap for finding places with the GPS, and then Facebook. I have no access to Facebook. I don’t know how to use that or pull it up or get in touch with people,” said Boardman.

Bill Kerans is the director of the Scottville Area Senior Center. He said, “In many cases, it’s difficult for people to make appointments or to do other things unless they can go online, because many firms and many offices are going to a system where you almost have to go online to interact with them, and so we’re trying to help people get up to speed.”

It's happening from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 South Main Street in Scottville.

The event is open to seniors ages 60 and older, in the following nine counties: Allegan, Ionia, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Osceola.

