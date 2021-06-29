Serial purse snatchers reported at Kent County shopping areas

The suspects are targeting women over 50 who are alone in the parking lot, police say.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A series of purse snatchings were reported at large retail establishments in Wyoming, Grand Rapids, Kent County and Kentwood over the past few weeks.

The suspects target females over the age of 50 who are alone in the parking lot and have their purse in a shopping cart, the four police departments report. When the victim is not paying attention, the suspects take the purse from the cart and run.

In one instance, the suspect pulled the victim’s purse from her hands and fled. The victim attempted to chase them but fell, receiving minor injuries to her hand.

The suspects have nine reported incidents across the West Michigan area, mostly operating at the beginning of the week around afternoon to evening.

Investigators from all four agencies are attempting to identify the suspects from the surveillance photos. Individuals with information can call any of the police department and Silent Observer numbers below:

Wyoming DPS – 616-530-7366

Grand Rapids PD – 616-456-3380

Kent County SO – 616-632-6125

Kentwood PD – 616-656-6600

Silent Observer – 616-774-2345

