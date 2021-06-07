Series coming to GRAM aims to highlight Black artists, artwork

The event will include a showing of the documentary "Black Art - In the Absence of Light" and a panel discussion after.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A collaboration between the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) and ArtXchangeGR will bring conversations about art and the Black experience to the GRAM next weekend.

The Curating Culture Educational Series: The Black Art Experience in West Michigan will kick off Saturday, July 24 with a showing of the documentary "Black Art - In the Absence of Light." A panel discussion will follow the showing with local artists and collectors of color.

The series hopes to bring the community together to learn about, appreciate and discuss Black artists and their work.

Panelists will include Dr. Doug Clarke, Ryan Crawley, Octavia Mingerink, Alfield Reeves, Lowell Reynolds, Jessica Stenhouwer and Amanda Williams. They will share their experiences as artists of color and discuss the film. The audience will also be able to ask questions.

While the event is free, those interested must register before the event to reserve tickets. Space is limited.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a welcome reception, including wine and cheese. The documentary will be screened at 7 p.m., and the panel discussion will begin at 8:30 p.m. Visitors can expect the discussion to wrap up at 9 p.m. To reserve your ticket, click here.

