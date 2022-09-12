One dead, two hurt after crash at Alden Nash Avenue at 92nd Street

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A fatal crash closed Alden Nash Avenue at 92nd Street in Kent County Monday afternoon.

Michigan State Police say at least one person died in the crash, and two others were airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation, and the road is still closed.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

