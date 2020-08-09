Serious crash involving dump truck closes road in Wyoming

Officers say the dump truck went into oncoming traffic and hit a vehicle going westbound.

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are investigating after a serious crash in Wyoming Tuesday.

It happened around 10:30 at the intersection of Burton Street SW and Godfrey Avenue SW. The crash involved a dump truck and a car.

Officers say that the dump truck driver appears to have been traveling eastbound on Burton when they attempted to stop at a traffic light at Godfrey and lost control. The truck went into oncoming traffic and hit a vehicle going westbound.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. They were the only occupant of the car. The dump truck driver was not injured.

Burton Street will be shut down between Godfrey Avenue and Dehoop Avenue until at least 1:30 p.m. while police investigate.

