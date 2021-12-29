Serious injury crash in Kent County shuts down 17 Mile Road

17 Mile Rd is expected to be closed for some time as deputies continue to work the scene.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious injury crash involving a dump truck and an SUV.

Police say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on 17 Mile Road NE and Shaner Avenue NE in Nelson Township. It is not yet known how many people were involved in the crash, but we do know it did result in serious injury.

Multiple crews are on scene assisting in the investigation and clean-up.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

