Serious injury crash sends Kent County deputy, another driver to hospital

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County deputy and another driver were both sent to the hospital after a serious injury crash Thursday night.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Fruit Ridge Avenue near Stage Street, while a deputy was responding to a non-life threatening vehicle crash.

While a tow truck was slowing to make a turn on Fruit Ridge, police say a dark blue sedan lost control on slippery roads and crossed into the path of the deputy.

The driver, a 40-year-old Walker resident, was taken to the hospital with serous injuries. The deputy was taken to the hospital for evaluation and the tow truck driver was uninjured.

The Sheriff's Office says the deputy has worked with the KCSO for 2.5 years.

The crash is still under investigation.

