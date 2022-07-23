Seven Steps Up owners lose everything after Courtyard Concert series flop

Gary and Michelle Hanks were told the venue for Courtyard Concerts had twice it's practical capacity. They based their budgets on those numbers and lost everything.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The owners of Spring Lake's Seven Steps Up say they have no other option but to close the music venue and sell it. They need to recover the cost of Courtyard Concerts, a four show series meant to bring big names to Grand Haven while also funding a series of free community concerts as well.

Michelle and Gary Hanks have lived above the space that is now Seven Steps Up for 20 years. The past decade, the main space has hosted concerts and a few weddings, but the pandemic hit the music hall hard.

"We struggled, and struggled and struggled trying to figure out how to make things work and then in February of 2020 we felt like we had finally turned the corner," Michelle said. Right before the shutdown, they were approached by the city of Grand Haven to spearhead Courtyard Concerts. Two pilot shows proved the concept, and once the shutdown was over Michelle began planning the 2022 lineup.

"It took me months to actually get the lineup finalized for the summer. When we were done we were so proud," Michelle said. Her goal was to make ticket prices affordable while keeping the entertainment top tier. "What is the least amount that we can do, not the most amount that the market can bear, but what we can do to make sure we’re doing this as a community event."

The pair say setup and planning was a challenge. Tickets were priced between $60-68, which Michelle says is low for the production happening behind the scenes. The Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium didn't have a big enough stage to fit musician's requirements, so a larger one had to be brought in. Between production, hospitality, concessions, insurance and crew, the cost of the concerts was consistently hovering around $100,000.

When Michelle created her original budget plan for the concerts, she was given a capacity estimate of 3,000 people. Hoping to be conservative, she brought that number down to 2,500 for her planning, and built in enough wiggle room that if even half of those tickets sold, they would at least break even while funding the free community concert series as well.

"Our hard work was paying off, all we needed was people to buy tickets," Michelle said. "That didn’t happen."

Ticket sales came in below expected. For the first show, about 1,700 were purchased or given to sponsors and partners. When setup for that first concert came around, things started to go wrong quickly.

"When you got to the concession area we were supposed to have electricity at 1:30 and we did not have it," she said. It took three of her lead crew members hours to get the electricity situation sorted out. The Hanks say calls to the city were not promptly answered, and it was later discovered that a breaker had not been properly switched on after multiple other issues. Because of those setbacks, a full trailer of beer was lost, and the gates opened behind schedule.

"We couldn’t serve people fast enough. They were mad they had to stand In a long line. They asked us to sell their tickets back to them which we were doing," she said. "Meanwhile, the show itself, the talent on stage, our production team, it was amazing."

The quality of the show didn't matter - the logistical issues caused too much damage. The first concert was a $68,000 loss, and an even bigger blow to the credibility of the series. Gary and Michelle say the city of Grand Haven apologized to them, but never publicly, and soon they were lambasted on social media.

The next two shows, ticket sales and sponsorships flopped. The second show was a $32,000 loss. Unable to afford the costs, many have suggested the pair file for bankruptcy through the Courtyard Concerts organization, but they refuse to do that.

"It’s Gary and Michelle Hanks who made it happen, not Courtyard Concerts," Hanks said. "These people didn’t do business with Courtyard Concerts because of a stupid contract, the did business with Gary and Michelle Hanks. So it’s not an option for us. We cannot. We won't. We want to make sure everyone gets paid."

And so, the pair say their only option to pay back their losses is selling Seven Steps Up. Selling the venue means selling their home - and this whole process ultimately will spell the end of their time in West Michigan.

"We don’t have a lot of money laying around," Gary said. "To pay everything, this building has to be sold. We have to move."

Michelle had served on Spring Lake's Village council, but has since stepped down. The pair also resigned their seats on the Downtown Development Authority

"There was somebody on social media that said 'you want the community to pay for your bad business decisions'" Michelle said. "I don’t see it that way. It was supposed to be something special."

They plan to finish out their scheduled concerts, both in Grand Haven and at Seven Steps Up, but they have not made a decision on what comes next. The final Courtyard Concert is scheduled for August 18th. The Hanks say the best thing the community can do to help them offset the costs of the series is to buy a ticket to that show.

At the conclusion of our interview, I asked if there was the possibility, however small, of things turning around. Even with a sold out show on August 18th, Gary said they will still be an 'upside down overall'. There is also a GoFundMe set up for community donations.

