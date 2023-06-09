Several apartment buildings on fire in Byron Center

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Several apartment building are on fire at an apartment complex in Byron Center.
Crews on scene say The fire started at Byron Lakes Apartments on Marshwood Drive Southwest around 11:45 Thursday night.
The fire is still burning as of 1:15 Friday morning.
It is unclear how the fire started.
We have a crew on scene and will provide updates as they become available.
