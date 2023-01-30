Fire started in building near several businesses

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Several fire departments are battling a blaze in Plainfield Township that started late Sunday night.

The fire started in the 4900 block of Plainfield Ave. NE in a building near several businesses. Our crew at the scene says it appears the fire started above the Farm Bureau insurance agency building at 4976 Plainfield Ave. NE.

It's not clear if the fire started inside the business and authorities have not been able to confirm if there was anyone inside the building or if anyone was hurt.

It's also still not clear how the fire started.

This is a developing story and 13 ON YOUR SIDE is working to gather more information.

