Multiple injured after two car crash in Port Sheldon Twp.

PORT SHELDON, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a two car crash in Port Sheldon Township that has left five people injured.

The incident happened after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night on New Holland Street near David's Drive.

Investigators say that a 17-year-old woman from Holland was driving a Honda Pilot and attempted to turn into a private drive when it crashed into a Toyota Camry being driven by a 20-year-old from Brighton.

The 17-year-old driver has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, along with the two passengers, a 15-year-old boy from Holland and 23-year-old woman from West Olive.

The 20-year-old driver was left uninjured, while the 24-year-old passenger from West Olive was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say they were all wearing seatbelts, except for the Toyota driver.

