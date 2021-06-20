Severe thunderstorm watch issued for several West Michigan counties

The NWS encourages anyone in a severe thunderstorm watch area to review safety rules and make a plan to reach a safe place if needed.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Allegan, Ottawa, Barry, Ionia and Kent counties that is in effect until 1 a.m. Monday morning.

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions make severe thunderstorms likely. A severe thunderstorm is classified as a storm that produces hail at least one inch in diameter or winds above 58 mph. Severe thunderstorms can also bring tornadoes, lightning and flooding.

The NWS encourages anyone in a severe thunderstorm watch area to review safety rules and make a plan to reach a safe place if needed.

